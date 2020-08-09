Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Edward L. Michael Purchases 3,500 Shares

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Director Edward L. Michael bought 3,500 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.12 per share, with a total value of $1,008,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,764.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of QDEL opened at $301.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $303.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.19 and its 200-day moving average is $145.12.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 697.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 251.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1,406.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth about $354,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

