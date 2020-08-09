Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Decreased by Analyst

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WideOpenWest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $6.52 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $560.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,993,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,101,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

