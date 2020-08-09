Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Lifted by Analyst

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wendys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Wendys has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the first quarter worth approximately $81,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,708,000 after purchasing an additional 895,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 11.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 372,254 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendys by 9.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wendys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 84,754 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

