Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Increased by Analyst

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Veeco Instruments in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.83 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

VECO has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

VECO opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $670.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8,482.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,802,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at $3,214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 930.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 199,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 180,225 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 169,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 137.5% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 283,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.