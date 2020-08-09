Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.12. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,221,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 601.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of UDR by 486.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 225.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

