Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Lifted by B. Riley

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Trex from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

NYSE TREX opened at $138.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. Trex has a 52 week low of $56.22 and a 52 week high of $144.96.

Trex’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, September 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, August 3rd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 11th.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $220.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

