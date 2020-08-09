Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Boosted by B. Riley

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for SunCoke Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley also issued estimates for SunCoke Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NYSE SXC opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $263.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.84. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $3,772,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

