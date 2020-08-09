Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Service Co. International Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Service Co. International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

NYSE SCI opened at $46.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 161.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,312 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 75.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

