Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Boosted by KeyCorp

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. KeyCorp has a “Sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

NYSE:OI opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. Owens-Illinois has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Owens-Illinois by 17.6% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

