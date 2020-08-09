Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Nuvista Energy Ltd Boosted by Cormark (TSE:NVA)

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Nuvista Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Cormark also issued estimates for Nuvista Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.90) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NVA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nuvista Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.25 target price on Nuvista Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nuvista Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.67.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$127.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.30 million.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

