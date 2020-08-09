Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Raised by Analyst

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for NuVasive in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

NUVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.35.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -439.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after buying an additional 77,925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,955 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

