Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Newpark Resources Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newpark Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newpark Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $1.98 on Friday. Newpark Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NR. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources during the second quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 24.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 198.2% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Newpark Resources by 30.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.