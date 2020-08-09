Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc Cut by Raymond James (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for New Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NGD opened at C$2.18 on Friday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -15.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.04, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

