Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Corp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Monster Beverage in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.51 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $83.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,328.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.