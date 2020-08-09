Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Reduced by Analyst

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.87 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOPE. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

LOPE stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $57.89 and a twelve month high of $132.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

