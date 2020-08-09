Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Franks International NV Lifted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:FI)

Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Franks International in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Franks International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.44 million. Franks International had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

FI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Franks International from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of FI stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. Franks International has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

In other Franks International news, Director D. Keith Mosing sold 532,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $1,101,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,767,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,799,074.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,391,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,363 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Franks International by 34.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franks International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after acquiring an additional 150,367 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Franks International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Franks International by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Franks International by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

