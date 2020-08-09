Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Raised by Analyst

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Fox Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Fox Factory had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 23.63%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.77. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $109.12.

In related news, insider Wesley E. Allinger sold 6,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $448,636.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,722.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 68.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 115.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 48.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $153,000.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

