Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Evofem Biosciences Inc Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Evofem Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.54).

In other news, CFO Justin J. File bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco sold 73,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $427,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

