Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Everi in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the credit services provider will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Roth Capital started coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. Everi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Everi by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,240,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,260 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Everi by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,175,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,045 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,190,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,367,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,754,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 676,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

