Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $71.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 32.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,658,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after acquiring an additional 344,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,471,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,517 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,077,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,186,000 after acquiring an additional 84,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.