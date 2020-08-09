Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Cut by William Blair

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CRA International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRAI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $40.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The company has a market cap of $326.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CRA International has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. CRA International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CRA International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CRA International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CRA International by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CRA International by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other CRA International news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $45,219.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $358,715.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

