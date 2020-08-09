Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Chegg Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Chegg in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.18.

Chegg stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84. Chegg has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $87.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.74, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Chegg by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000.

In other Chegg news, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $3,206,313.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 331,234 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,631. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

