Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Reduced by Analyst

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $188.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,120,956.00. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $520,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,233 shares in the company, valued at $18,850,605.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,141 shares of company stock worth $8,276,257. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.