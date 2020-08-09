Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BP plc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BP)

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for BP in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.90 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

BP stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $40.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in BP in the first quarter valued at about $827,751,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 2,220.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,932,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,660 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,609,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,946,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BP by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $694,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,056 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.