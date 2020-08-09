Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Decreased by Analyst

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Ares Capital in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ares Capital has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Michael K. Parks acquired 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

