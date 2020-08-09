Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for American International Group Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIG. Bank of America raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

American International Group stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. American International Group has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in American International Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

