Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATVI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $86.84 on Friday. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

