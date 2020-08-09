Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for TopBuild Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.63 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLD. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

BLD stock opened at $139.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.39. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $488,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $6,254,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,212,076 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,597,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,387,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,312,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

