Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.55 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.64.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.63 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,675,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,659 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,038,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,256,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 698,832 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,945,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 432,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,915,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 682,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.