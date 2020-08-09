Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issued By Truist Securiti

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 69.80%.

CDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.88 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

In related news, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone acquired 25,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel acquired 2,449,861 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $2,204,874.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,012,916 shares of company stock valued at $7,154,075. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 194.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 93,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61,756 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,254 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

