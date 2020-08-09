Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issued By William Blair

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

TCMD stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.90 million, a P/E ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 1.88. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.65 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 136.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 169.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $116,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 9,321 shares of company stock valued at $430,508 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

