Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issued By Truist Securiti

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Option Care Health in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $18.21.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $740.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.80 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $100,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Troy Nielsen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $6,320,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.