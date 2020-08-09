Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

LNC opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.37.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 729.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

