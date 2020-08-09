Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for EnPro Industries, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NPO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $54.53 on Friday. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 161.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

