Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Issued By KeyCorp

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.92). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.29 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.95 to $0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 83,459,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193,173 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,268.3% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,617,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 21,891,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 14,200,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,872,645 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 899.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,158,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel acquired 3,004,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,673,583.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,012,916 shares of company stock worth $7,154,075. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

