Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Issued By Truist Securiti

Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nextgen Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXGN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Nextgen Healthcare from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Nextgen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.56, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 66,585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Nextgen Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 965,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

