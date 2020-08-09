Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Issued By William Blair

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Hamilton Lane in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 2.54. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.31.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 19,408.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 27,560 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after buying an additional 61,887 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

