Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Boosted by Analyst

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ichor in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ichor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Shares of ICHR opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.77 million, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 2.56. Ichor has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $221.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Ichor had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 647.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ichor by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ichor by 391.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ichor by 20.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

