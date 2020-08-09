Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

