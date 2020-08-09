Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.23. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.23 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $76,449,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,081,736 shares of company stock valued at $77,287,754. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter worth $3,231,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 146.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

