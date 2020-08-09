Pivotal Research Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $550.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Pivotal Research from $345.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Trade Desk from $370.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk stock opened at $480.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.98. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $136.00 and a 52 week high of $500.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.27, a PEG ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vivian Yang sold 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $468,143.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,963.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.00, for a total value of $565,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,808 shares of company stock worth $98,947,574 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.