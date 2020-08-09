Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oyster Point Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ OYST opened at $25.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $41.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 132,621 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 97,494 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 284,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 57,604 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,489,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,814,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, as well as Phase III clinical trial for the neurotrophic keratitis.

