Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Lazard in a research note issued on Sunday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. Lazard had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $572.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra lifted their target price on Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus dropped their target price on Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lazard has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lazard by 50.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lazard by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lazard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.