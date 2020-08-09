Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) – Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Metlife in a research note issued on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metlife’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $36.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. Metlife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Metlife by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,293,000 after buying an additional 7,981,846 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Metlife by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Metlife by 6,405.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Metlife by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in Metlife by 578.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,484,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,850 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

