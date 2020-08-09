Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Pinterest stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 36,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $673,571.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,470,898 shares of company stock valued at $39,707,147 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 36,158 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,022,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

