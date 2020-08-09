Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research raised Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $44.50 in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pinterest from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.56.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $35.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.56 and a beta of 1.96. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $37.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,357,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,470,898 shares of company stock valued at $39,707,147 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,820,000 after buying an additional 4,714,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,569,000 after buying an additional 9,080,885 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,143,000 after buying an additional 1,109,225 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,780,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,577,000 after buying an additional 5,888,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,125,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,463,000 after buying an additional 3,652,666 shares during the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

