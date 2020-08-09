Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the coal producer’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

NYSE:BTU opened at $2.70 on Friday. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 68.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

