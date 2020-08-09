Owens Corning to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

NYSE:OC opened at $64.94 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Owens Corning by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 422,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

