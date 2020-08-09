Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Otonomy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.40). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OTIC. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Otonomy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of OTIC opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.95. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otonomy by 156.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Otonomy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

