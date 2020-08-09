Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

OR opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 80.56% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%. Equities analysts expect that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 74,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Osisko gold royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

